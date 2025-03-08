Hey,RSS Feed
I’m Elie. I’ve been building software for a decade — as a lead dev, software architect, and CTO. I bootstrapped a fintech company in France, took it all the way, and eventually sold it.
When I’m not deep in code, I’m flying paragliders.
Like many, I recently discovered vibe-coding — and it felt like a shift. A real one. This blog is where I explore how it reshapes software design, architecture, and building real products.
Read That F*cking Code!
Stop vibe-coding blindly! Why reading AI-generated code is crucial in 2025. Avoid security flaws, architectural decay, and knowledge loss when using Claude Code or any other tool.