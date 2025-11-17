Resume
Professional resume and curriculum vitae
Elie Teyssedou
Software Engineer & Technical Founder
Full-stack software engineer with 10+ years of experience, specializing in backend architecture and maintainable systems that teams can build on. I work remotely from France and focus on modern architectural patterns, AI-assisted development workflows, and practical system design. I build open-source tools, write about agentic coding and architecture, and previously co-founded a fintech startup acquired by a French software company. I'm most effective in small to medium teams, taking projects from 0 to 1 to mature product. I care deeply about clear interfaces, data visualization, and thoughtful UI design.
Work Experience
Software Engineer & Open Source Developer
Building open-source tools, exploring AI-powered development workflows, and freelance software engineering.
- Freelance client work: built serverless backend (AWS Lambda, API Gateway), integrated Stripe payment flows, delivered Webflow frontend
- Explored multiple business opportunities through customer interviews, POCs, and MVPs
- Published MCP Pointer - open-source tool for agentic coding workflows (500+ GitHub stars, active community on GitHub/Reddit)
- Deep dive into AI-assisted development: LangChain, Claude API, agentic coding patterns with Claude Code/Cursor/Windsurf
- Released Clean Boilerplate '26 - TypeScript/Clean Architecture template optimized for AI coding assistants
- Technical writing on software architecture and AI-powered development at etsd.tech
Technical & Operations Lead
Led technical operations and growth initiatives for high-visibility e-commerce business in the pastry industry.
- Automated core business processes and workflows
- Product R&D through 3D modeling and printing for prototypes and tooling
- Managed international hardware sourcing operations
- Structured business operations: accounting, inventory, logistics
- Supported brand with significant social media presence and audience engagement
Tech Lead – RocketChart
Tech Lead for the RocketChart product inside Sellsy after its acquisition.
- Led technical direction and architecture for the RocketChart product within Sellsy’s larger ecosystem
- Designed and improved data flows, authentication layers, and service integrations for scaling
- Supported international rollout with a major focus on Spain and Belgium
- Collaborated closely with product managers, designers, QA, and engineers in Agile/Scrum workflows
- Maintained production systems, optimized performance, and improved reliability
Co-Founder & CTO
Co-founded and built a cashflow management SaaS from zero to acquisition, fully bootstrapped with a remote team.
- Designed and developed the entire platform: real-time banking sync, forecasting engine, scenarios, dashboards and reporting
- Built a financial product with a strong focus on clarity, ergonomics, and data visualization
- Established a strict zero-known-bug policy, resulting in a highly stable platform with excellent uptime
- Bootstrapped the company from incorporation during the COVID lockdown to more than 100 paying SMB clients in 2 years
- Contributed to the product’s acquisition by a major French software editor to build a more complete European CRM suite
Software Engineer → Lead Developer
Worked on high-volume last-mile logistics systems, and progressively took a lead role on architecture and implementation.
- Led or co-led the design and development of several key products, including the courier app (Copilot), the route planner, and the 2h Chrono delivery service
- Drove architecture work on real-time dispatching, routing algorithms, and multi-service communication
- Worked closely with product, design, and operations teams in Agile/Scrum workflows
- Helped scale the platform technically during rapid growth
- Company was later acquired by Top-Chrono
Full-Stack Developer
Worked on LiveMentor’s early platform as they introduced their Masterclasses.
- Implemented backend and frontend features in Ruby on Rails
- Worked with designers and product managers in an Agile team
- Contributed to the first version of the Masterclasses product
Software Developer
Worked on tools for real-time crowd data and large-scale geospatial datasets.
- Processed and automated ingestion of datasets with millions of POIs
- Built data visualization tools for maps, graphs, and real-time displays
- Worked with OpenStreetMap and geospatial data processing pipelines
- Collaborated within a small engineering team using Agile practices
Publications
MCP Pointer
Open-source tool bridging DOM element selection with MCP-based AI coding assistants. Designed with clear modular architecture, extensive documentation, and contributor-friendly structure. Maintainer responsibilities include merging external contributions, issue tracking, and community support (GitHub, Reddit).
Clean Boilerplate '26
Clean Architecture boilerplate for TypeScript apps, optimized for clarity and AI-assisted tools. Includes structured layers, documentation, and practical examples.
Read That F*cking Code!
Featured on Hacker News (#1) and TL;DR Web. Focused on understanding AI-generated code, maintaining architectural integrity, and keeping developers in control.
An essay on the shift from typing code to thinking about systems, architecture, and product behaviour.
Volunteer Work
Creator & Maintainer
Maintainer of a regional paragliding community page and developer of high-performance geospatial visualization tools.
- Built a 3D interactive map (deck.gl) capable of rendering hundreds of thousands of points from thousands of .IGC flight traces
- Designed and optimized geospatial pipelines for large-scale .IGC parsing, cleaning, and aggregation
- Produced route analysis tools and statistics based on FFVL open-data
- Worked on visualisation for XC flying: maps, 3D paths, performance metrics, and weather-related overlays
- Grew and animated a community of pilots by sharing insights, visualisations, and educational content
Skills
Programming Languages
Architecture
Frontend Development
Backend & APIs
Databases
Search & Observability
Cloud & DevOps
AI & Developer Tools
Data & Visualization
Education
Master's degree
Completed the 42 Paris program with a focus on algorithms, low-level programming, and software fundamentals. Earned RNCP 7 (Master’s level) certification via VAE in 2022.
Languages
Interests
Paragliding
Software Architecture
AI & Development
Last updated: 2025-11-17