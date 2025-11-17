Elie Teyssedou

Software Engineer & Technical Founder

Full-stack software engineer with 10+ years of experience, specializing in backend architecture and maintainable systems that teams can build on. I work remotely from France and focus on modern architectural patterns, AI-assisted development workflows, and practical system design. I build open-source tools, write about agentic coding and architecture, and previously co-founded a fintech startup acquired by a French software company. I'm most effective in small to medium teams, taking projects from 0 to 1 to mature product. I care deeply about clear interfaces, data visualization, and thoughtful UI design.