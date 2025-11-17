Resume

Elie Teyssedou
elie@etsd.techetsd.tech
France, FR
Software Engineer & Technical Founder

Full-stack software engineer with 10+ years of experience, specializing in backend architecture and maintainable systems that teams can build on. I work remotely from France and focus on modern architectural patterns, AI-assisted development workflows, and practical system design. I build open-source tools, write about agentic coding and architecture, and previously co-founded a fintech startup acquired by a French software company. I'm most effective in small to medium teams, taking projects from 0 to 1 to mature product. I care deeply about clear interfaces, data visualization, and thoughtful UI design.

Work Experience

Software Engineer & Open Source Developer

Independent
2024 - Present

Building open-source tools, exploring AI-powered development workflows, and freelance software engineering.

  • Freelance client work: built serverless backend (AWS Lambda, API Gateway), integrated Stripe payment flows, delivered Webflow frontend
  • Explored multiple business opportunities through customer interviews, POCs, and MVPs
  • Published MCP Pointer - open-source tool for agentic coding workflows (500+ GitHub stars, active community on GitHub/Reddit)
  • Deep dive into AI-assisted development: LangChain, Claude API, agentic coding patterns with Claude Code/Cursor/Windsurf
  • Released Clean Boilerplate '26 - TypeScript/Clean Architecture template optimized for AI coding assistants
  • Technical writing on software architecture and AI-powered development at etsd.tech
LangChainAnthropic API (Claude)MCPClaude CodeCursorChrome ExtensionServerless FrameworkTypeScriptNode.jsReact 19Next.js 16AWS LambdaMongoDBGraphQLBullMQRedisStripe APIWebflowTailwind CSSWindsurf

Technical & Operations Lead

E-commerce Business (Pastry Industry)
2024 - Present

Led technical operations and growth initiatives for high-visibility e-commerce business in the pastry industry.

  • Automated core business processes and workflows
  • Product R&D through 3D modeling and printing for prototypes and tooling
  • Managed international hardware sourcing operations
  • Structured business operations: accounting, inventory, logistics
  • Supported brand with significant social media presence and audience engagement
E-commerce platformsProcess automation3D modeling3D printing

Tech Lead – RocketChart

Sellsy
2022 - 2024

Tech Lead for the RocketChart product inside Sellsy after its acquisition.

  • Led technical direction and architecture for the RocketChart product within Sellsy’s larger ecosystem
  • Designed and improved data flows, authentication layers, and service integrations for scaling
  • Supported international rollout with a major focus on Spain and Belgium
  • Collaborated closely with product managers, designers, QA, and engineers in Agile/Scrum workflows
  • Maintained production systems, optimized performance, and improved reliability
Node.jsTypeScriptReactMongoDBGraphQLBullMQRedisStripeBudget Insight APIHerokuAWS LambdaSentryMocha

Co-Founder & CTO

RocketChart
2020 - 2022

Co-founded and built a cashflow management SaaS from zero to acquisition, fully bootstrapped with a remote team.

  • Designed and developed the entire platform: real-time banking sync, forecasting engine, scenarios, dashboards and reporting
  • Built a financial product with a strong focus on clarity, ergonomics, and data visualization
  • Established a strict zero-known-bug policy, resulting in a highly stable platform with excellent uptime
  • Bootstrapped the company from incorporation during the COVID lockdown to more than 100 paying SMB clients in 2 years
  • Contributed to the product’s acquisition by a major French software editor to build a more complete European CRM suite
Node.jsTypeScriptReactMongoDBDynamoDBGraphQLRedisBullMQStripeBudget Insight APIHerokuAWS LambdaSentry

Software Engineer → Lead Developer

Deliver.ee
2016 - 2020

Worked on high-volume last-mile logistics systems, and progressively took a lead role on architecture and implementation.

  • Led or co-led the design and development of several key products, including the courier app (Copilot), the route planner, and the 2h Chrono delivery service
  • Drove architecture work on real-time dispatching, routing algorithms, and multi-service communication
  • Worked closely with product, design, and operations teams in Agile/Scrum workflows
  • Helped scale the platform technically during rapid growth
  • Company was later acquired by Top-Chrono
Ruby on RailsElixirPhoenixVue.jsReactReact NativePostgreSQLRedisElasticsearchWebSocketAWSScalingo

Full-Stack Developer

LiveMentor
2016

Worked on LiveMentor’s early platform as they introduced their Masterclasses.

  • Implemented backend and frontend features in Ruby on Rails
  • Worked with designers and product managers in an Agile team
  • Contributed to the first version of the Masterclasses product
Ruby on RailsPostgreSQLRedisElasticsearchjQueryBootstrap

Software Developer

Hurikat (now Affluences)
2015 - 2016

Worked on tools for real-time crowd data and large-scale geospatial datasets.

  • Processed and automated ingestion of datasets with millions of POIs
  • Built data visualization tools for maps, graphs, and real-time displays
  • Worked with OpenStreetMap and geospatial data processing pipelines
  • Collaborated within a small engineering team using Agile practices
RubyJavaScriptRuby on RailsSinatraOpenStreetMapDockerDigital Ocean

Publications

MCP Pointer

Jan 2025
GitHub (etsd-tech)

Open-source tool bridging DOM element selection with MCP-based AI coding assistants. Designed with clear modular architecture, extensive documentation, and contributor-friendly structure. Maintainer responsibilities include merging external contributions, issue tracking, and community support (GitHub, Reddit).

Clean Boilerplate '26

Feb 2025
GitHub

Clean Architecture boilerplate for TypeScript apps, optimized for clarity and AI-assisted tools. Includes structured layers, documentation, and practical examples.

Read That F*cking Code!

Aug 2025
etsd.tech

Featured on Hacker News (#1) and TL;DR Web. Focused on understanding AI-generated code, maintaining architectural integrity, and keeping developers in control.

Coders End, From Typers To Thinkers

Sep 2025
etsd.tech

An essay on the shift from typing code to thinking about systems, architecture, and product behaviour.

Volunteer Work

2023 - Present

Maintainer of a regional paragliding community page and developer of high-performance geospatial visualization tools.

  • Built a 3D interactive map (deck.gl) capable of rendering hundreds of thousands of points from thousands of .IGC flight traces
  • Designed and optimized geospatial pipelines for large-scale .IGC parsing, cleaning, and aggregation
  • Produced route analysis tools and statistics based on FFVL open-data
  • Worked on visualisation for XC flying: maps, 3D paths, performance metrics, and weather-related overlays
  • Grew and animated a community of pilots by sharing insights, visualisations, and educational content
deck.glWebGLTypeScriptNode.jsOpen-Data.IGC ProcessingGeospatial Analysis3D Visualisation

Skills

Programming Languages

TypeScriptJavaScriptRubyElixirC

Architecture

Clean ArchitectureDDDSystem DesignEvent-Driven ArchitectureServerless

Frontend Development

ReactNext.jsTailwind CSSUI DesignData VisualizationDashboardingGeospatial VisualizationAnimations

Backend & APIs

Node.jsGraphQLRESTRuby on RailsMicroservices

Databases

MongoDBPostgreSQLRedisDynamoDB

Search & Observability

ElasticsearchELK StackKibanaLog PipelinesFull-text SearchMonitoring & Dashboards

Cloud & DevOps

AWSLambdaAPI GatewayDockerCI/CDHerokuGitHub Actions

AI & Developer Tools

MCPAI-assisted developmentAgentic Coding WorkflowsClaude APIClaude Code / Cursor

Data & Visualization

Geospatial DataOpen-Data (OSM, FFVL)Data ProcessingStatistics3D Visualizationdeck.glWebGL

Education

Master's degree

42 Paris
Computer Science
Promotion 2014

Completed the 42 Paris program with a focus on algorithms, low-level programming, and software fundamentals. Earned RNCP 7 (Master’s level) certification via VAE in 2022.

Languages

French
Native speaker
English
Professional working proficiency
Portuguese (Brazil)
Elementary proficiency
Spanish
Elementary proficiency

Interests

Paragliding

Cross-country flyingMountain sports

Software Architecture

Clean ArchitectureSystem Design

AI & Development

Agentic CodingMCPLLMs

