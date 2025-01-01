About me

I’m Elie.

I’ve been in software development for a decade — wearing many hats: developer, software architect, team lead, and CTO. I bootstrapped a fintech startup in France focused on cash flow management, took it from idea to product, and eventually sold it to a French software company.

I live near the Massif Central, a region of small mountains in the heart of France. When I’m not coding, you’ll find me flying paragliders — long-distance cross-country flights are my passion, whether over mountains or flatlands. My personal best is 162 km in one flight, a reminder that both patience and flow are essential, in the air as in code.

Why This Blog?

Like many developers, I recently discovered vibe-coding — an intuitive, flow-driven way to write software that challenges traditional processes. It’s not just a trend; it’s a shift in how we think about coding, architecture, and building products.

With years of experience in both the technical and leadership sides of software, I wanted a space to share my reflections on this new wave. This blog is where I connect the vibe-coding approach with practical software design, architecture, and real-world product building.

What to Expect?

No boring tutorials here. Instead, expect honest thoughts and experiences about:

Writing code in collaboration with AI as your partner

Updates and reflections on the latest advances in AI for developers

And of course, the vibe-coding philosophy that’s reshaping the craft

What’s Next?

I’m currently working on my next venture — excited to apply these ideas in fresh ways and keep pushing the boundaries of what software development can be.

If you’re curious about vibe-coding, software architecture, or just want to chat about flying and code, you’re in the right place. Welcome aboard!

Me, a little sunburned after a 6-hour flight.